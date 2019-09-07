Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexit: Five days in five minutes
From preventing no-deal to thwarting a snap election; from fainting police officers to the prime minister's brother quitting, a lot of developments have occurred in Brexit this week.
Here's what happened, in five minutes.
-
07 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window