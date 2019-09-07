Amber Rudd's warning before quitting government

Media player
Amber Rudd: 'We should consider consequences before dividing party'
Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned from the cabinet and the Conservative Party.
Speaking on 3 September, a few days before she stood down, Ms Rudd expressed support for the prime minister but warned of "consequences" of dividing the Conservative Party.
07 Sep 2019
