Amber Rudd's warning before quitting government
Amber Rudd: 'We should consider consequences before dividing party'

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has resigned from the cabinet and the Conservative Party.

Speaking on 3 September, a few days before she stood down, Ms Rudd expressed support for the prime minister but warned of "consequences" of dividing the Conservative Party.

  • 07 Sep 2019
