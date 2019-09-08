Rudd: UK not working hard enough on Brexit deal
Amber Rudd: Government not working enough on Brexit deal

MP Amber Rudd has quit the cabinet and surrendered the Conservative whip, saying she cannot "stand by" while "moderate Conservatives are expelled".

Ms Rudd described the sacking of 21 Tory MPs on Tuesday as an "assault on decency and democracy".

Speaking to Andrew Marr, she said there was not "sufficient concentration and planning" by the government on gettting a Brexit deal.

