Chancellor defends government Brexit deal efforts

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chancellor Javid defends government Brexit deal efforts
The chancellor, Sajid Javid, has responded to criticism from former cabinet colleague Amber Rudd that the UK isn't working enough on securing a Brexit deal.
Speaking to Andrew Marr, Mr Javid said there had been progress but it had been stalled by the events in parliament over the last week.
- Read more: Amber Rudd resigns from government
-
08 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49625146/chancellor-javid-defends-government-brexit-deal-effortsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window