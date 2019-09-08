Chancellor defends government Brexit deal efforts
The chancellor, Sajid Javid, has responded to criticism from former cabinet colleague Amber Rudd that the UK isn't working enough on securing a Brexit deal.

Speaking to Andrew Marr, Mr Javid said there had been progress but it had been stalled by the events in parliament over the last week.

