Labour's McDonnell: 'We don't trust the PM an inch'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's John McDonnell: 'We don't trust the PM an inch'
Labour John McDonnell says he doesn't trust Prime Minister Boris Johnson even "an inch".
The shadow chancellor has been setting out why his party isn't ready to back a general election.
-
08 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49625695/labour-s-john-mcdonnell-we-don-t-trust-the-pm-an-inchRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window