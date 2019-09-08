Chancellor pressed on 'baffling' Brexit law stance
Brexit: Sajid Javid on whether government will break new Brexit law

Sajid Javid has insisted the government will neither ask for a further Brexit extension nor break a new Brexit law that could require it to do so.

The law, which should gain royal assent on Monday, is designed to stop the UK exiting the EU without a deal.

The BBC's Andrew Marr said he was "baffled" by the chancellor's explanation.

