Chancellor pressed on 'baffling' Brexit law stance

Brexit: Sajid Javid on whether government will break new Brexit law
Sajid Javid has insisted the government will neither ask for a further Brexit extension nor break a new Brexit law that could require it to do so.
The law, which should gain royal assent on Monday, is designed to stop the UK exiting the EU without a deal.
The BBC's Andrew Marr said he was "baffled" by the chancellor's explanation.
08 Sep 2019
Share
