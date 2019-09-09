Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-Tory MP: Cummings 'a deeply malevolent force'
Former Tory MP Margot James has told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire the prime minister's top aide, Dominic Cummings, is "a deeply malevolent force".
Ms James, who lost the party whip after defying the government over Brexit last week, said Mr Cummings was "somebody who wants to crash everything to get what he wants".
-
09 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window