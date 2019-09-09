Patel: Police 'haven't always had enough support'
The new home secretary has told a meeting of the Police Superintendents' Association that she is "ashamed to say you haven't always had enough support".

In a speech to the association, Priti Patel added: "You have been overworked and undervalued... that stops now."

