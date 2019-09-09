Media player
TUC chief: 'Cummings' politics belong in the gutter'
The general secretary of the Trades Union Congress has used her speech at the union's conference to criticise Boris Johnson's top aide.
Frances O'Grady said that Dominic Cummings' politics "belong in the gutter".
She added: "The vote to leave the EU isn't the cause of what's gone wrong, it's a symptom of what's gone wrong."
09 Sep 2019
