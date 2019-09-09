Bercow tells MPs he plans to step down
The Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, has announced he will stand down from his role.

He told MPs that in doing so, he would be keeping a promise to his wife and children made in 2017.

Mr Bercow said he would quit as both Speaker and MP at the next election, or on 31 October, whichever came first.

