In full: Speaker Bercow announces resignation

In full: John Bercow announces resignation as Speaker
John Bercow has announced to MPs that he will stand down as Speaker of the House of Commons.
He said he would not stand at the next general election, if one is called early, or remain his post beyond 31 October.
His wife, Sally, watched his impassioned speech from the public gallery.
09 Sep 2019
