Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Labour's Harriet Harman to run for Commons Speaker
Labour's Harriet Harman has confirmed that she will run to become the next Commons Speaker.
The Mother of the House and the longest continuously-serving female MP told Today that it's "the job of the Speaker to make sure Parliament, by its majority, has its say".
Her announcement came after the current Speaker, John Bercow, said he would stand down by 31 October.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window