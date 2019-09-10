Brexit and Scottish independence

Media player
Has Brexit changed opinion on Scottish independence?
In 2014 Scotland voted to remain in the UK by 55%.
Almost five years later, has the prospect of the UK leaving the EU affected people's attitudes towards an independent Scotland?
Politics Live reporter Greg Dawson has been to the Scottish Highlands to find out.
10 Sep 2019
