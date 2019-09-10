Five times the Speaker became the story

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five times Speaker John Bercow became the story
As John Bercow steps down from the House of Commons chair, here are some of his memorable moments.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window