PM: Government focused on people's priorities

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson: Government focused on 'people's priorities'
Boris Johnson has told reporters his government is focused on "the people's priorities" - investing in schools, police and hospitals, and delivering Brexit by the end of October.
On a visit to a school in London, the prime minister said he was "working very hard to get a deal" with the EU.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window