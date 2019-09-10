'Don't get drunk' Boris Johnson tells school children
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Don't get drunk' Boris Johnson tells school children

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, visited a school in London on Tuesday to tie in with their announcement about a wave of new free schools.

Boris Johnson assured children at the school that the UK would leave the EU on October 31 and advised them not to get drunk at university.

  • 10 Sep 2019