Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Don't get drunk' Boris Johnson tells school children
The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, and the Education Secretary, Gavin Williamson, visited a school in London on Tuesday to tie in with their announcement about a wave of new free schools.
Boris Johnson assured children at the school that the UK would leave the EU on October 31 and advised them not to get drunk at university.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49656322/don-t-get-drunk-boris-johnson-tells-school-childrenRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window