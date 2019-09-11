What does the UK think of all the Brexit drama?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

What does the UK think of all the Brexit drama?

It's been an extraordinary few days in the Westminster bubble, but what do people outside SW1 think?

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 11 Sep 2019