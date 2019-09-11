Starmer: Scotland ruling 'incredibly powerful'

Video

Shadow Brexit secretary Keir Starmer has reacted to the ruling by Scotland's highest civil court that Boris Johnson's suspension of Parliament is unlawful.

The former director of public prosecutions called it "incredibly powerful", commenting that "normally judges don't go into this space".

The Court of Session judges said the prime minister was attempting to prevent Parliament holding the government to account ahead of Brexit.

The government said it will appeal against the ruling to the Supreme Court in London.

No order was given by the court to cancel the suspension of Parliament. A full hearing at the Supreme Court starts next Tuesday.