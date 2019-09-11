Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tom Watson: Labour should 'unequivocally back Remain'
Tom Watson has told the Creative Industries Federation that the Labour Party should "unambiguously and unequivocally back Remain" in a future Brexit referendum.
The party's deputy leader said it was not a matter of "electoral tactics" but because it was "the right thing to do".
-
11 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window