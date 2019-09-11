Watson: Labour should 'unequivocally back Remain'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tom Watson: Labour should 'unequivocally back Remain'

Tom Watson has told the Creative Industries Federation that the Labour Party should "unambiguously and unequivocally back Remain" in a future Brexit referendum.

The party's deputy leader said it was not a matter of "electoral tactics" but because it was "the right thing to do".

  • 11 Sep 2019