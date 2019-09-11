Search teams scour Bahamas wreckage
Hurricane Dorian: Search teams scour Bahamas wreckage for victims

At least 50 people have died as a result of Hurricane Dorian, a number that is expected to rise as search operations continue.

Two weeks after the category five storm devastated parts of the island chain, thousands have been left without homes and essentials such as water and electricity.

  • 11 Sep 2019
