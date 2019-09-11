Media player
Jo Swinson: 'Our resolve remains firm'
Opposition MPs demanding Parliament be recalled have returned to Westminster to protest.
Representatives from Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems gathered outside the gates, criticising the government for leaving Parliament suspended after a court ruling said it was unlawful.
Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said it was "astonishing" they had been forced into such a position, but their "resolve remains absolutely firm".
11 Sep 2019
