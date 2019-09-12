Kwarteng: 'Many people are saying judges are biased'

Media player
Kwasi Kwateng claims 'many people are saying judges are biased' in Andrew Neil interview
The business minister claimed 'many people up and down the country are beginning to question the partiality of the judges.' On Wednesday Scotland’s highest civil court ruled Boris Johnson’s suspension of the UK Parliament was unlawful.
12 Sep 2019
