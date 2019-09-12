'We are on track to be fully prepared'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told the BBC's Breakfast programme that the government is "on track to be fully prepared" for a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.

He said the Yellowhammer documents, released by the government, show where the government "make assumptions", adding that it is "constantly updated".

