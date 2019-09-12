Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Defence Secretary: 'We are on track to be fully prepared'
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has told the BBC's Breakfast programme that the government is "on track to be fully prepared" for a no-deal Brexit at the end of October.
He said the Yellowhammer documents, released by the government, show where the government "make assumptions", adding that it is "constantly updated".
-
12 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49674573/defence-secretary-we-are-on-track-to-be-fully-preparedRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window