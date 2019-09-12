Media player
PM Johnson says he did not lie to Queen
Boris Johnson has told reporters that he did not lie to the Queen when he advised her to prorogue Parliament for five weeks.
He said the prorogation was about the government moving forward with its domestic agenda.
12 Sep 2019
