Heidi Allen: Second referendum only way to break deadlock
The pro-EU independent MP Heidi Allen has said she is trying to co-ordinate Remain supporters from all parties to come up with an election pact for a future general election.
"We are in deadlock. Therefore it has to go back to the British people," Ms Allen told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur.
Ms Allen quit the Conservative party earlier this year and was interim leader of Change UK until she left the party in June.
Watch the full interview on Friday 13 September 2019 on BBC World News or watch again on BBC iPlayer (UK only)
13 Sep 2019
