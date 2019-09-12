'Good luck with Brexitcast TV tonight'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Brexitcast: Michel Barnier says he'll 'always' be watching
Brexitcast is making the move to the small screen on Thursday night and the EU's top Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier says he'll be watching.
You can watch Brexitcast at 23.35 BST on BBC One, catch up on the BBC iPlayer and listen on BBC Sounds
-
12 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49681893/brexitcast-michel-barnier-says-he-ll-always-be-watchingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window