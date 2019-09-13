Boris Johnson heckled during speech

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Get back to Parliament and sort it out'
Boris Johnson has been heckled during a speech in Rotherham, where a man shouted he should "get back to Parliament".
The man also said Mr Johnson should sort out "the mess that you have created".
-
13 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window