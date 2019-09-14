Gold toilet stolen in Blenheim Palace burglary
An 18-carat solid gold toilet has been stolen in a burglary at Blenheim Palace.The work, called America, was previously on display at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

  • 14 Sep 2019
