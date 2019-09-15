Swinson: New Lib Dem MPs 'do share our values'

Media player
Jo Swinson: New Liberal Democrat MPs 'do share our values'
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson says MPs who have defected from the Conservatives do share her party's values.
Philip Lee and Sam Gyimah have been criticised by some party members for their views on issues ranging from taxation to same-sex marriage.
Six of the party's 18 MPs stood for another party at the previous general election.
15 Sep 2019
