'We will revoke Article 50' - Jo Swinson

Jo Swinson: Liberal Democrats are the 'stop Brexit' party
The Liberal Democrats will be the "stop Brexit" party at the next election.
Leader Jo Swinson says her party's manifesto will pledge to revoke Article 50 - the law that ensures the UK leaves the EU.
Previously, the party has backed another referendum or "People's Vote", saying they would campaign to Remain.
15 Sep 2019
