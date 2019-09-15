Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Jo Swinson: 'I don't forgive Cameron for EU referendum'
Jo Swinson says she does not forgive David Cameron for calling a referendum on the EU.
During a Q&A session at her party conference, the Liberal Democrat leader said many of the problems the UK was facing stem from the former Tory prime minister's "shocking misjudgement", where he "put the interests of the Conservative Party ahead of the national interest".
She added: "It is the future of our country that is at stake."
15 Sep 2019
