EU 'needs more than just words' from Boris Johnson

Luxembourg PM: 'We need more than just words' from Boris Johnson
Luxembourg's Prime Minister Xavier Bettel says the EU needs "more than just words" from the UK government if a Brexit deal is to be agreed by the 31 October deadline.
Boris Johnson was scheduled to appear alongside Mr Bettel after a meeting in Luxembourg but cancelled after a group of anti-Brexit protesters heckled him nearby.
16 Sep 2019
