Chuka Umunna on Labour: 'These people aren't liberal'
Chuka Umunna has attacked his former leader and party for not being the "champions of liberalism" they purport to be.
The Lib Dem MP used his first speech at the party's conference in Bournemouth to accuse Jeremy Corbyn of allowing his supporters to "abuse, vilify and deselect anyone who dares to question the leader".
16 Sep 2019
