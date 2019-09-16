Johnson 'can see shape of Brexit deal'
Boris Johnson: 'I can see the shape of a Brexit deal'

Boris Johnson says he believes there is a "good chance" of reaching a new Brexit deal with the EU, following his meeting with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

The UK prime minister said it is time "to start really accelerating the work" – and that this had been agreed upon in the meeting.

Mr Johnson was speaking after cancelling his appearance at a press conference with Luxeumbourg's prime minister.

