Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Boris Johnson: EU have had 'bellyful' of delays
The prime minister has told the BBC he thinks the EU is fed up of extending the Brexit deadline for the UK. He said the bloc had had a "bellyful" of delays.
"You know they want to develop a new relationship with the UK. They're fed up with these endless negotiations, endless delays."
-
16 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window