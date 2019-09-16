Media player
Boris Johnson says Parliament can still scrutinise government
The prime minister has told the BBC that Parliament is still capable of scrutinising government, and that wasn't the reason for suspending it.
"What a load of claptrap," Mr Johnson told the BBC's political editor, Laura Kuenssberg.
16 Sep 2019
