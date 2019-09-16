'I will obey the law'
Boris Johnson insists UK will leave EU on 31 October

The prime minister has told the BBC that he will follow the law, but will leave the EU at the end of October.

"I will uphold the constitution, I will obey the law, but we will come out on October the 31st" he told the BBC's Laura Kuenssberg.

A bill was passed by Parliament in early September to prevent the UK from leaving the European Union without a deal.

