Supreme Court prorogation hearing
Live coverage as the Supreme Court hears two appeals that will determine whether the prime minister acted lawfully in suspending Parliament for five weeks.
Edinburgh's Court of Session said the shutdown was unlawful and London's High Court said it was not a court matter.
You can watch continuing live BBC coverage here.
17 Sep 2019
