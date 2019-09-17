Lib Dem leader: We must stop Brexit
Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has told her party's annual conference that stopping Brexit is the party's first task.

Addressing delegates in Bournemouth, she said: "For so many, the 2016 referendum ushered in a new kind of politics, driven by hate, fear and division."

