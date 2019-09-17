Media player
Supreme Court: PM 'entitled' to suspend parliament, judges told
The Advocate General for Scotland, Lord Keen QC, has told the Supreme Court that the prime minister is "entitled" to suspend Parliament for legitimate political reasons.
Speaking on behalf of the government, Lord Keen said it's not for the courts to decide what is a "legitimate political reason" and what isn't.
