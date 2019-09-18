'I want the people to have a choice'
Jeremy Corbyn: I want the people to have a choice on Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn has said he wants a new referendum on the question of the UK's membership of the European Union and will deliver what the British people decide.

The Labour leader would not commit to backing either Leave or Remain, but insisted: "I want the people to have a choice."

