Supreme Court: Lawyer alludes to prorogation 'dirty tricks'

Arguing against prorogation, Aidan O'Neill QC tells the Supreme Court people expect the government to engage "solely in high politics rather than low, dishonest, dirty tricks".

The Supreme Court has adjourned after the second day of its hearing into whether Boris Johnson acted lawfully in suspending Parliament.

Mr O'Neill was defending a Scottish court’s previous ruling that the prorogation was “unlawful”.

  • 18 Sep 2019
