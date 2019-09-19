The Cameron Years to air on BBC One

Video

David Cameron was prime minister during the first peacetime coalition government since the Second World War, before winning the 2015 general election to form a Conservative majority government.

He then triggered the biggest political earthquake for decades by holding the EU referendum on the back of an election campaign promise.

Now a two-part BBC documentary - The Cameron Years - charts David Cameron’s prime ministerial career, from his rise to power to the legacy he has left.

It has gained close access to David Cameron himself, and drawn on testimony from leading allies and critics from his close team, party, and coalition partners.