'Queen's help' sought for Scottish vote by Cameron

David Cameron explains how he sought Queen's help in Scottish independence vote
Former PM David Cameron has revealed for the first time that he sought help from the Queen, to keep the UK intact during the Scottish referendum campaign in 2014.
Speaking to the BBC in a two-part series about his six years as prime minister, Mr Cameron said he turned to Buckingham Palace for support when a newspaper opinion poll put those supporting independence ahead for the first time.
Watch: The Cameron Years, BBC One, 9pm Thursday 19 September or later on the iPlayer.
19 Sep 2019
