Cameron: 'Johnson put his political career first'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
David Cameron criticises Boris Johnson's motives for supporting Leave campaign
Former PM David Cameron has criticised Boris Johnson's motives for supporting the Leave campaign in 2016.
Speaking to the BBC in the the documentary The Cameron Years he said: "I think ultimately he put what was good for his political career ahead of what he actually thought was right for the country."
Watch: The Cameron Years, BBC One, 9pm Thursday 19 September or later on the iPlayer.
-
19 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49751592/david-cameron-criticises-boris-johnson-s-motives-for-supporting-leave-campaignRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window