Cameron: 'Johnson put his political career first'
Former PM David Cameron has criticised Boris Johnson's motives for supporting the Leave campaign in 2016.

Speaking to the BBC in the the documentary The Cameron Years he said: "I think ultimately he put what was good for his political career ahead of what he actually thought was right for the country."

  • 19 Sep 2019
