Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Supreme Court: Final day of legal prorogation battle
Live coverage of the hearing at the Supreme Court on its final day.
The government has argued prorogation is not a matter for the courts, but critics accuse the PM of trying to stop MPs scrutinising his Brexit policy.
Boris Johnson prorogued Parliament earlier this month for five weeks.
-
19 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49752140/supreme-court-final-day-of-legal-prorogation-battleRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window