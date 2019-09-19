Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Sir John Major: Reasons for proroguing Parliament cannot be true
Lord Garnier QC has set out the arguments made in Sir John Major's submissions at the Supreme Court hearing.
"The reasons set out in the documents put before the court by the prime minister can't be true and complete reasons for decision," he said.
He argued there was evidence the decision to suspend Parliament had been motivated by a desire to prevent Parliament from interfering with the prime minister's policies.
The government argues prorogation is not a matter for the courts.
-
19 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-49752141/sir-john-major-reasons-for-proroguing-parliament-cannot-be-trueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window