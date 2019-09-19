Reasons for proroguing Parliament 'cannot be true'

Video

Lord Garnier QC has set out the arguments made in Sir John Major's submissions at the Supreme Court hearing.

"The reasons set out in the documents put before the court by the prime minister can't be true and complete reasons for decision," he said.

He argued there was evidence the decision to suspend Parliament had been motivated by a desire to prevent Parliament from interfering with the prime minister's policies.

The government argues prorogation is not a matter for the courts.