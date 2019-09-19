'This is about who holds power in this country'

Video

Joanna Cherry SNP and Jolyon Maugham QC were booed by pro-Brexit demonstrators outside the Supreme Court on the final day of a hearing into whether the Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted lawfully in suspending Parliament.

Jolyon Maugham QC cautioned: "Those who support Boris Johnson's actions at the moment should be asking themselves the question how they would feel about a future Labour prime minister, perhaps Jeremy Corbyn, who did not any longer want to be subject to the constraints that Parliament might place about his actions."

Earlier in the day, lawyers for the former PM Sir John Major had argued that Boris Johnson suspended Parliament to stop MPs "interfering" in Brexit.

The government argues prorogation is not a matter for the courts, but critics say the PM is trying to stop MPs scrutinising Brexit policy.

The President of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, said the judges would announce a decision early next week.