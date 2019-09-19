Johnson: 'I don't want to exaggerate Brexit progress'
Boris Johnson: 'I don't want to exaggerate Brexit progress'

Boris Johnson says he does not want to "exaggerate the progress" of Brexit negotiations, but the UK could "find a way forward".

The prime minister said he believed he could "solve the problem" of the Irish backstop and ensure the UK did not "remain under the control of the EU".

But he added: "It is vital whatever happens that we prepare for no-deal and we will be ready for no-deal on 31 October."

