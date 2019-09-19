'If prorogation ruled unlawful PM would address it'

Video

Lord Keen QC argues that the courts are not equipped to deal with the prorogation of Parliament by the prime minister, but if it were ruled to have been unlawful, Boris Johnson "would address" the matter.

The Advocate General for Scotland was representing the government on the final day of a Supreme Court hearing in London.

Also on Thursday, a lawyer for the former PM, Sir John Major, argued that Boris Johnson suspended Parliament to stop MPs "interfering" in Brexit.

The President of the Supreme Court, Lady Hale, said the judges would announce a decision on whether the PM's decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful, early next week.